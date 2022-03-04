$26,400+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive -Awd, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$26,400
- Listing ID: 8580725
- Stock #: 4421A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Veneto Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 320i xDrive, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Glass Sunroof, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Integration w/Bluetooth.This 320i xDrive has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. BMW 320i xDrive 3 Series 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
