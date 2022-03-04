Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

92,764 KM

$26,400

+ tax & licensing
$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive -Awd, Leather, Sunroof

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive -Awd, Leather, Sunroof

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$26,400

+ taxes & licensing

92,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8580725
  Stock #: 4421A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Veneto Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 320i xDrive, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, White, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Glass Sunroof, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Integration w/Bluetooth.This 320i xDrive has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. BMW 320i xDrive 3 Series 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

