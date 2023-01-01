$27,805+ tax & licensing
$27,805
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
Gran Turismo 335i xDrive - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
91,222KM
Used
- VIN: WBA3X9C52FD869105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package:
Heated Steering Wheel
Smart Access Doors
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
Harman/ Kardon HiFi Surround Sound System
Park Distance Control, Front and Rear
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Alarm System
Rear-View Camera
Lumbar Support
Adaptive Headlights
M Sport Line:
Leather Wrapped Multifunction M Sport Steering Wheel
M Aerodynamic Kit Including Front and Rear Bumpers
M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels - Style 403M
Aluminum M Door Sill
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
BMW Signature Kidney Grille
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Braking System
Pedestrian Warning
Heads Up Display
Optional Sport/ ECO Pro Driving Modes
Navigation
Cruise Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
