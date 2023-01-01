2015 BMW 3 Series

$27,805 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 2 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9981473

9981473 Stock #: 869105

869105 VIN: WBA3X9C52FD869105

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 869105

Mileage 91,222 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.