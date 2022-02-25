$27,655+ tax & licensing
$27,655
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 BMW 328
i xDrive AWD - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,655
+ taxes & licensing
57,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8359152
- Stock #: R88729
- VIN: WBA3B3G5XFNR88729
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
All Wheel Drive
Heated Front Leather Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Reverse Camera
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Traction and Stability Control
18" Alloy Wheels
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
2.0 - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1