2015 BMW 328

57,420 KM

Details Description Features

$27,655

+ tax & licensing
$27,655

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 BMW 328

2015 BMW 328

i xDrive AWD - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

2015 BMW 328

i xDrive AWD - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$27,655

+ taxes & licensing

57,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8359152
  • Stock #: R88729
  • VIN: WBA3B3G5XFNR88729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R88729
  • Mileage 57,420 KM

Vehicle Description


All Wheel Drive

Heated Front Leather Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation System

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling and Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Passenger Seat

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Tri Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction and Stability Control

18" Alloy Wheels

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

2.0 - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

