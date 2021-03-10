Menu
2015 Buick Encore

94,555 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2015 Buick Encore

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

94,555KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6701312
  Stock #: C9617
  VIN: KL4CJESB6FB269617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C9617
  • Mileage 94,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for only $156/Bi-Weekly on a 6 year maximum term! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.



2015 Buick Encore Convenience


All Wheel Drive


1.4L 4 Cylinder


94,500km Approx.


Automatic



Features: Bluetooth, Power Seat, Leather/Cloth Combo Interior, USB Input, WeatherTech Floor Mats, Auto Headlights, Power Locks/Windows, Air Conditioning and more!



Consignment vehicle sale. No trades or trade-ins are able to be considered.



Great condition and great mileage on this 2015 Encore. With lots of great features and best in-class fuel economy, you can't go wrong! These things drive great, and are very easy on the bank account while at the gas pumps. Come to Full Throttle and check it out today!



All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.



Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/



Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!


Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!



Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 6.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

