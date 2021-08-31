Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Encore

35,411 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience -Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience -Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 7802124
  2. 7802124
  3. 7802124
  4. 7802124
Contact Seller

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

35,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7802124
  • Stock #: 3746A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,411 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low KilometerRecent Arrival!2015 Buick Encore Convenience - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection PlanFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Encore Convenience, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/MP3 CD Player, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Single-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Encore Convenience has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Convenience Encore ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.Reviews:* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 208,503 KM
$13,400 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 139,093 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 64,727 KM
$25,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory