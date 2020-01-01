Menu
2015 Buick Verano

Base

2015 Buick Verano

Base

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,895KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450740
  • Stock #: 13235A
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK2F4198704
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

Interested? Text 306-523-5825 for More Information! 2019 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer two years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The Buick Verano Base will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Trunk emergency release handle
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
  • Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, outside, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, bright, window surround
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Tires, P225/50R17, all season, blackwall
  • Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
  • Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
  • Headrests, rear centre
  • Heat ducts, rear floor
  • Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
  • Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
  • Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
  • Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
  • Sill plates, front doors
  • Steering wheel, deluxe, 3-spoke
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Horn, dual-note high and low
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and cruise controls
  • Window, power with front passenger Express-Down
  • Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down
  • Windows, power, rear with Express-Down
  • Audio system feature, USB port with iPod connectivity, located in the centre console
  • Audio system, AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback capability, graphical display
  • Audio system feature, auxiliary input jack, located in centre console
  • Wheel, 16 x 4 (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
  • Headlamps, halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring with flash-to-pass feature, automatic on and off, automatic delay and warning buzzer
  • Seats, front bucket with seatback map pockets
  • Door locks, power with lock-out protection
  • Floor mats, colour-keyed carpeted front and rear (fronts include anchors)
  • Seat trim, premium Ribbon fabric inserts with leatherette bolsters
  • Console, floor, centre with sliding armrest, storage, Smartphone storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets, dual cup holders, USB port, and auxiliary jack
  • Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, tire pressure and oil life remaining
  • Remote Keyless Entry, extended range with lock control
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear with Brake Assist
  • Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Driver Shift Control
  • OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indus...
  • OnStar, Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and...
  • Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

