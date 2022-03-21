Menu
2015 Buick Verano

182,587 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

Sun Roof! Back-Up Camera! Leather!

2015 Buick Verano

Sun Roof! Back-Up Camera! Leather!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676971
  Stock #: Bp1874
  VIN: 1G4PP5SK3F4162143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick Verano $13,995 Plus Tax 2.4L 4 CYL VIN#: 1G4PP5SK3F4162143 182,587 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Leather, Sun Roof, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Locks, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Port & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-716-9302 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

