2015 Cadillac ATS

3.6L Performance PERFORMANCE AWD - DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE

2015 Cadillac ATS

3.6L Performance PERFORMANCE AWD - DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$23,952

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4742580
  • Stock #: 104665
  • VIN: 1G6AJ5S39F0104665
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEATED STEERING WHEEL & SEATS - AND MUCH MORE



DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE INCLUDES:



Safety Alert Seat

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist

IntelliBeam Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

Rear Side Airbags



Other Features Include:



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Collision Braking System

Lane Keeping Assist

Active Park Assist

Adaptive Forward Lighting (HID Headlights Swivel up to 15 Degrees to Improve Illumintation)

Safety Alert Seat (Sends Subtle Pulses to Alert Possible Hazard)

Navigation System

Moonroof

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Bose Premium Surround Sound Audio System Including 10 Speakers

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power 12-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar, Memory Seat Settings and Thigh Extension Support

Power 10-Way Passenger's Seat

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Cruise Control

On-Star

Homelink Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

