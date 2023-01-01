Menu
2015 Cadillac SRX

118,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium

2015 Cadillac SRX

Premium

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10397682
  • Stock #: P39450
  • VIN: 3gyfnge35fs586729

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac SRX Premium AWD, 3.6L V6, leather, power driver and passenger seats, back-up camera, leather, heated seats, power liftgate, remote start, 118,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

