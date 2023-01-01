$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Premium
- Listing ID: 10397682
- Stock #: P39450
- VIN: 3gyfnge35fs586729
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium AWD, 3.6L V6, leather, power driver and passenger seats, back-up camera, leather, heated seats, power liftgate, remote start, 118,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
