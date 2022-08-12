$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
2LS BLUETOOTH, V6 ENGINE, CD/AUX, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
- Listing ID: 8975968
- Stock #: T39052
- VIN: 2G1FB1E36F9257927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 118,250 KM
Vehicle Description
For tire-burning power and Hollywood looks, it doesn't get much better than this 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.
This 2015 Camaro delivers confident handling and spot-on steering that makes it a better performer on winding roads than the reputation of old-school muscle cars might have you believe.
Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 323 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.
Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822
Vehicle Features
