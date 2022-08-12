Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

118,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS BLUETOOTH, V6 ENGINE, CD/AUX, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS BLUETOOTH, V6 ENGINE, CD/AUX, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8975968
  • Stock #: T39052
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E36F9257927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T39052
  • Mileage 118,250 KM

Vehicle Description

For tire-burning power and Hollywood looks, it doesn't get much better than this 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.



This 2015 Camaro delivers confident handling and spot-on steering that makes it a better performer on winding roads than the reputation of old-school muscle cars might have you believe.



Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 323 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.



Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!



22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.



Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

