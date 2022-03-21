$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD LT
Location
Nova Auto Centre
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
109,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8759531
- Stock #: C311
- VIN: 1GCGTBE39F1133136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,652 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Nova Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Nova Auto Centre
501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9