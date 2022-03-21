2015 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8759531

8759531 Stock #: C311

C311 VIN: 1GCGTBE39F1133136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,652 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

