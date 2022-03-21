Menu
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

109,652 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8759531
  • Stock #: C311
  • VIN: 1GCGTBE39F1133136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

