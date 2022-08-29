$22,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD WT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$22,800
- Listing ID: 9190969
- Stock #: 99694A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 101,211 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Colorado delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) Black cast aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger covered vanity mirror, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed, Traction control, electronic, Tires, P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare T175/80R18, blackwall (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.), Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, immobilization, Tailgate, locking, Tailgate handle, Black.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The new 2015 Chevy Colorado will appeal to people who want to tow a trailer or carry gear, but want an easier time parking and better fuel economy than a full-size truck offers. It is also more refined, more efficient and more capable than the other trucks in its segment.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
