2015 Chevrolet Colorado

$22,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9190969

9190969 Stock #: 99694A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 101,211 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features ENGINE 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6400 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.