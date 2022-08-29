Menu
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

101,211 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD WT

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD WT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

101,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9190969
  Stock #: 99694A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 101,211 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Colorado delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Colorado Features the Following Options *Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) Black cast aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.), Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger covered vanity mirror, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed, Traction control, electronic, Tires, P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare T175/80R18, blackwall (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.), Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, immobilization, Tailgate, locking, Tailgate handle, Black.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The new 2015 Chevy Colorado will appeal to people who want to tow a trailer or carry gear, but want an easier time parking and better fuel economy than a full-size truck offers. It is also more refined, more efficient and more capable than the other trucks in its segment.*Stop By Today *Stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
ENGINE 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6400 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

