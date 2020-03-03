2015 Chevrolet Cruze

- Convenience
- Powertrain
- Safety
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
- Additional Features
- Oil life monitoring system
- Trunk emergency release handle
- Enhanced Acoustic Package
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Defogger, rear window, electric
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Shift knob, leather wrapped
- Door handles, body-colour
- Wipers, front intermittent, variable
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
- Door locks, rear child security
- Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
- Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
- ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Convenience hooks, rear
- Rear air ducts, floor mounted
- Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
- Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
- Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
- Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
- Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
- Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
- Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
- Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
- Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
- Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
- Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
- Sunroof, power, sliding
- Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
- Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
