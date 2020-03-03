Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4817367
  2. 4817367
  3. 4817367
  4. 4817367
  5. 4817367
  6. 4817367
  7. 4817367
  8. 4817367
  9. 4817367
  10. 4817367
  11. 4817367
  12. 4817367
  13. 4817367
  14. 4817367
  15. 4817367
  16. 4817367
  17. 4817367
  18. 4817367
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,217KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4817367
  • Stock #: M18603
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB9F7118603
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Trunk emergency release handle
  • Enhanced Acoustic Package
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Shift knob, leather wrapped
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
  • Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
  • Convenience hooks, rear
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
  • Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
  • Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
  • Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
  • Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
  • Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
  • Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
  • Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
  • Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
  • Sunroof, power, sliding
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
  • Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 359,747 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 151,847 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 189,047 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message