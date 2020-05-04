715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
Recent Arrival! *2015 Chevrolet Cruze Certified. *GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)*Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze 1LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Green, Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels, 6 Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port.*This Cruze 1LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet 1LT Cruze ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
