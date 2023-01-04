Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

139,576 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605335
  • Stock #: 4901C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,576 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze Diesel, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Enhanced Safety Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun & Sound Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port.This Cruze Diesel has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Diesel Cruze 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DIESEL DOHC (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

