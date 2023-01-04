$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
Diesel - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605335
- Stock #: 4901C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,576 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze Diesel, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Enhanced Safety Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun & Sound Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port.This Cruze Diesel has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Diesel Cruze 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
Vehicle Features
