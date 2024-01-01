$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,011KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLHEK1F6219907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 155,011 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LTZ for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 155,011 KM 2GNFLHEK1F6219907
LEATHER
NO ACCIDENTS
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT
FACTORY REMOTE START
MEMORY SEATS
SUN ROOF
BROWN LEATHER SEATS
PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 2GNFLHEK1F6219907 North Point Auto Sales
Discover the perfect combination of luxury, functionality, and technology with this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, available now at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK. This fully loaded olive green Equinox with brown leather interior is in mint condition, accident-free, and has 155,011 km. With its elegant design and advanced features, the Equinox LTZ is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and road trip enthusiasts in Saskatchewan.
Key Features of the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ:2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine for a balance of power and fuel efficiency
6-speed automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
All-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced stability and traction in all weather conditions
Premium brown leather interior with heated front seats for luxury and comfort
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with lumbar support for added convenience
8-inch Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with navigation and voice control
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
Pioneer premium sound system for an exceptional audio experience
Rearview camera and rear parking sensors for easy and safe parking
Remote start system for added convenience during Saskatchewans cold winters
Power liftgate for hassle-free cargo access
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for all passengers
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning for enhanced safety
17-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels with all-season tires for a stylish and reliable ride
Roof rails for added utility, perfect for carrying outdoor gear or luggage
60/40 split-folding rear seats to maximize cargo space
This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is packed with premium features, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking luxury, safety, and versatility in a compact SUV.
Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?At North Point Auto Sales, we specialize in in-house financing solutions for every credit situation, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. Serving customers across Saskatchewan, were dedicated to providing flexible financing options and exceptional service to help you drive away in the vehicle you deserve.
VIN: 2GNFLHEK1F6219907
Mileage: 155,011 km
Colour: Olive Green with Brown Leather Interior
Condition: Fully loaded, mint condition, no accidents
Dont miss out on this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ! Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today to schedule a test drive or discuss our in-house financing options.
Drive in luxury and confidence with North Point Auto Salesyour trusted dealership for in-house financing in Saskatchewan. Call now or visit our Saskatoon location to make this Equinox yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT3057
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
LEATHER
NO ACCIDENTS
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT
FACTORY REMOTE START
MEMORY SEATS
SUN ROOF
BROWN LEATHER SEATS
PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 2GNFLHEK1F6219907 North Point Auto Sales
Discover the perfect combination of luxury, functionality, and technology with this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, available now at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK. This fully loaded olive green Equinox with brown leather interior is in mint condition, accident-free, and has 155,011 km. With its elegant design and advanced features, the Equinox LTZ is an ideal choice for families, commuters, and road trip enthusiasts in Saskatchewan.
Key Features of the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ:2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder engine for a balance of power and fuel efficiency
6-speed automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
All-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced stability and traction in all weather conditions
Premium brown leather interior with heated front seats for luxury and comfort
Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with lumbar support for added convenience
8-inch Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with navigation and voice control
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
Pioneer premium sound system for an exceptional audio experience
Rearview camera and rear parking sensors for easy and safe parking
Remote start system for added convenience during Saskatchewans cold winters
Power liftgate for hassle-free cargo access
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for all passengers
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning for enhanced safety
17-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels with all-season tires for a stylish and reliable ride
Roof rails for added utility, perfect for carrying outdoor gear or luggage
60/40 split-folding rear seats to maximize cargo space
This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is packed with premium features, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking luxury, safety, and versatility in a compact SUV.
Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?At North Point Auto Sales, we specialize in in-house financing solutions for every credit situation, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. Serving customers across Saskatchewan, were dedicated to providing flexible financing options and exceptional service to help you drive away in the vehicle you deserve.
VIN: 2GNFLHEK1F6219907
Mileage: 155,011 km
Colour: Olive Green with Brown Leather Interior
Condition: Fully loaded, mint condition, no accidents
Dont miss out on this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ! Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today to schedule a test drive or discuss our in-house financing options.
Drive in luxury and confidence with North Point Auto Salesyour trusted dealership for in-house financing in Saskatchewan. Call now or visit our Saskatoon location to make this Equinox yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT3057
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From North Point Auto Sales
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 126,426 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge SEL 113,441 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 F Sport 30,998 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Email North Point Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2015 Chevrolet Equinox