2015 Chevrolet Equinox

177,533 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing




Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777





LTZ AWD, REMOTE START, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE



LTZ AWD, REMOTE START, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777





177,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7266821
  • Stock #: BP1356
  • VIN: 2GNFLHEK8F6237644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,533 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD $14,995 Plus Tax
2.4L, 4 CYL VIN# 2GNFLHEK8F6237644
177,533 Km, AWD, Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre



429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3



306-242-1777

