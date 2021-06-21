Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

186,646 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486905
  • Stock #: BT1395
  • VIN: 1GNFLGEK9FZ112179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD $15,995 Plus Tax
2.4L, 4 CYL VIN# 21GNFLGEK9FZ112179
186,646 Km, AWD, Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

