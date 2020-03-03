Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Express

3500 1LT 15 Passenger Vehicle! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Express

3500 1LT 15 Passenger Vehicle! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 4712577
  2. 4712577
  3. 4712577
  4. 4712577
  5. 4712577
  6. 4712577
  7. 4712577
  8. 4712577
  9. 4712577
  10. 4712577
  11. 4712577
  12. 4712577
  13. 4712577
  14. 4712577
  15. 4712577
  16. 4712577
  17. 4712577
  18. 4712577
  19. 4712577
  20. 4712577
  21. 4712577
  22. 4712577
  23. 4712577
  24. 4712577
  25. 4712577
  26. 4712577
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4712577
  • Stock #: P37681C
  • VIN: 1GAZG1FG2F1121458
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Come & Check Out this 2015 Chevrolet Express 3500 1LT! It has a 6.0L 8Cyl Engine RWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Traction Control! AUX & USB Port! 120-V Power Outlet! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Cruise Control! Automatic Headlights! 15 Passenger Vehicle!!!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 49,960 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2002 Harley-Davidson...
 69,171 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Armada P...
 123,327 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Send A Message