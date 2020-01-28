2015 Chevrolet Malibu

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Additional Features
-
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Air conditioning with humidity sensor
- Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
- Tire sealant and inflator kit
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Gear select, manual mode
- Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
- Suspension, rear 4-link
- Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
- Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
- Headlamps, projector type
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
- Glass, solar absorbing
- Window trim, bright, side
- Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
- Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
- Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
- Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
- Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
- Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
- Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
- Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
- Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
- Defogger, rear-window
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
- Console, overhead
- Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
- Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
- Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
- Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
- Dead pedal, driver
- Brake Assist, panic
- Braking control, ECM grade
- StabiliTrak, stability control system
- Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
- Door and window locks, rear child security
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
- Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all
- Battery, 95AH
- Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
- Tire, spare, not desired
- Wheel, spare, not desired
- Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
- OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...
