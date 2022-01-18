$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$17,995
- Listing ID: 8143726
- Stock #: BT1660
- VIN: 1G11C5SL1FF239667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,235 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT $16,995 Plus Tax
97,235 Km, 6 speed Automatic, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, , Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
