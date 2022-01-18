Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

97,235 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8143726
  Stock #: BT1660
  VIN: 1G11C5SL1FF239667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT $16,995 Plus Tax
97,235 Km, 6 speed Automatic, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, , Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

