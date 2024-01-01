$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS - Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS - Bluetooth
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
239,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC8FZ338486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BT2490
- Mileage 239,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. So it is no surprise Silverado was named the Highest Ranked Large Light Duty Pickup in Initial Quality by J.D. Power in 2015. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 239,218 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500