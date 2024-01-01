Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Double Cab - A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap<br><br><br>40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Centre Fold-Down Armrest w/ Storage<br>Colour-Keyed Carpet Flooring<br>3.5 Driver Information Centre<br>4.2 Diagonal Colour Radio<br>6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System<br>Auxiliary Jack<br>USB Port<br>Tilting Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Cruise Controls<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap<br>Towing Hitch Receiver<br>Halogen Reflector Headlamps<br>Solar-Ray Tinted Glass<br>Aluminized Stainless-Steel Muffler & Tailpipe<br>17 Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Cruise Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Proactive Roll Avoidance<br>Electronic Trailer Sway Control<br>StabiliTrak Stability Control System<br>Traction Control<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>4.3L EcoTec3 - 6 Cylinder Engine<br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Override & Tow/Haul Modes<br>Active Fuel Management</div>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

218,680 KM

Details Description Features

$12,943

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck - DOUBLE CAB - UTILITY BED CAP - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck - DOUBLE CAB - UTILITY BED CAP - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$12,943

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,680KM
VIN 1GCRCPEHXFZ258861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258861
  • Mileage 218,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Double Cab - A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap


40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Centre Fold-Down Armrest w/ Storage
Colour-Keyed Carpet Flooring
3.5" Driver Information Centre
4.2" Diagonal Colour Radio
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
Auxiliary Jack
USB Port
Tilting Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Cruise Controls
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap
Towing Hitch Receiver
Halogen Reflector Headlamps
Solar-Ray Tinted Glass
Aluminized Stainless-Steel Muffler & Tailpipe
17" Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Proactive Roll Avoidance
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Traction Control


Performance Features:

4.3L EcoTec3 - 6 Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Override & Tow/Haul Modes
Active Fuel Management

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - 4x4 - NAV - MOONROOF - HEATED REAR SEATS - TOW PKG - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - 4x4 - NAV - MOONROOF - HEATED REAR SEATS - TOW PKG - ACCIDENT FREE 141,895 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic - 4WD - BLACK DESIGN - NAV - MOONROOF - MERIDIAN AUDIO - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE 103,315 KM $27,648 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - 4x4 - SIRIUSXM - COLD WEATHER GROUP - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - 4x4 - SIRIUSXM - COLD WEATHER GROUP - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE 138,519 KM $21,732 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,943

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500