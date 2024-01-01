$12,943+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - DOUBLE CAB - UTILITY BED CAP - ACCIDENT FREE
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - DOUBLE CAB - UTILITY BED CAP - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$12,943
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,680KM
VIN 1GCRCPEHXFZ258861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 258861
- Mileage 218,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab - A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap
40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Centre Fold-Down Armrest w/ Storage
Colour-Keyed Carpet Flooring
3.5" Driver Information Centre
4.2" Diagonal Colour Radio
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
Auxiliary Jack
USB Port
Tilting Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Cruise Controls
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
A.R.E. Fiberglass Utility Truck Bed Cap
Towing Hitch Receiver
Halogen Reflector Headlamps
Solar-Ray Tinted Glass
Aluminized Stainless-Steel Muffler & Tailpipe
17" Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Proactive Roll Avoidance
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Traction Control
Performance Features:
4.3L EcoTec3 - 6 Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Override & Tow/Haul Modes
Active Fuel Management
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500