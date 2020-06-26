+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright-Machined Aluminum. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
