$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Leather, Remote Start, Trailering Pkg

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Leather, Remote Start, Trailering Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  • 382,349KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5273342
  • Stock #: 20-311A
  • VIN: 1GCVKSECXFZ327279
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dune
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LTZ, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright-Machined Aluminum. *Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

