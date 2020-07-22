Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

128,053 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth, Trailering Package, 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth, Trailering Package, 4WD

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 5469914
  2. 5469914
  3. 5469914
  4. 5469914
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5469914
  • Stock #: 20-545B
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC5FZ228412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, BodyColour Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Ford Focus SE- ...
 76,642 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 41,465 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Titan XD...
 19,535 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory