+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * $500 Student Bonus Offer on the purchase of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Current Students, Recent Graduates & Full/Part-Time Students Eligible. Offer valid until August 31, 2020. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Double Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, White, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, BodyColour Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1