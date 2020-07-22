+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan*Fresh Oil Change, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Tungsten Metallic, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, BodyColour Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Chrome Grille Surround, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
