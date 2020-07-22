Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,029 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- True North Edition,Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Z71

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- True North Edition,Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Z71

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5481807
  • Stock #: 20-276C
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6FG274326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate grey metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 87,029 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan*Fresh Oil Change, Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Tungsten Metallic, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, BodyColour Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Chrome Grille Surround, Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Chrome Bumper, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

