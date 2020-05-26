2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival! *2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, BOSE Sound w/6 Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Off-Road Z71 Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging.*This Silverado 2500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic.
