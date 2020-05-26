Menu
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - Z71, Driver Alert Pkg, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ - Z71, Driver Alert Pkg, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,357KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5037735
  • Stock #: 2858A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWE81FF102803
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
DARK ASH
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival! *2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, BOSE Sound w/6 Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Off-Road Z71 Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging.*This Silverado 2500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

