2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

287,706 KM

HD LTZ - 4X4, *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

HD LTZ - 4X4, *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

287,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7802133
  • Stock #: 3681B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 287,706 KM

Vehicle Description

***As Traded / Mechanics Special ***CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZSilverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Off-Road Z71 Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

