2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

***As Traded / Mechanics Special ***CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZSilverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Off-Road Z71 Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Badging.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic
