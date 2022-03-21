Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

172,744 KM

$60,400

+ tax & licensing
LTZ - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

172,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676305
  Stock #: 4444A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 3500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LTZ Plus Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote.This Silverado 3500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 3500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
AIR BAGS SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AND THORAX SIDE-IMPACT DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
