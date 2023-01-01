$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
2LT 7 passenger, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10627317
- Stock #: P39423C
- VIN: 1GNKVHKD9FJ268211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39423C
- Mileage 94,011 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT with 3.6L SIDI V6 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.