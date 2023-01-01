2015 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 0 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10627317

10627317 Stock #: P39423C

P39423C VIN: 1GNKVHKD9FJ268211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P39423C

Mileage 94,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.