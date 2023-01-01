Menu
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

94,011 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT 7 passenger, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT 7 passenger, Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

94,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10627317
  • Stock #: P39423C
  • VIN: 1GNKVHKD9FJ268211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39423C
  • Mileage 94,011 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT with 3.6L SIDI V6 cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. The vehicle has Back-up camera, Cruise Control, Remote start, Power seats, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

