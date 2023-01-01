$15,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
- Listing ID: 9804907
- Stock #: BP2224
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB3FL238819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,518 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS $14,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3GNCJKSB3FL238819 86518 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.......
Vehicle Features
