2015 Chevrolet Trax

86,518 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9804907
  • Stock #: BP2224
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB3FL238819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2224
  • Mileage 86,518 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Trax LS $14,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3GNCJKSB3FL238819 86518 Km, FWD, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.

For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.......

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

