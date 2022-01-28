2015 Chrysler 200

$18,000 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 6 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8243946

Stock #: TP8606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,683 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC (STD) Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV Velvet Red Pearlcoat TIRES: P235/40R19XL BSW AS Requires Subscription PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Humidity Sensor Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Ventilated Front Seats Heated Front Seats Leather/Vented Seat Cushion Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" HYPERBLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes

