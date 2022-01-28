$18,000+ tax & licensing
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
62,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8243946
- Stock #: TP8606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,683 KM
Vehicle Description
200 S AWD 3.6
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 9HP48 Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC (STD)
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Velvet Red Pearlcoat
TIRES: P235/40R19XL BSW AS
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Humidity Sensor Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED HEAT/VENTILATED SPORT SEAT -inc: 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Ventilated Front Seats Heated Front Seats Leather/Vented Seat Cushion Geo Tech Hydrographic Interior Accents
WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" HYPERBLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes
