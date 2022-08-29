2015 Chrysler 200

$20,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gloss Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 118,049 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Knee Air Bag Gloss Black Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK CLOTH W/LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic TIRES: P235/40R19XL BSW AS Requires Subscription SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Premium 7" Cluster Display Centre 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS

