$20,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
118,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9274276
- Stock #: 99778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn S AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH W/LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P235/40R19XL BSW AS
Requires Subscription
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Premium 7" Cluster Display Centre 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Headlamps w/LED Daytime Running Lamp LED Fog Lamps
WHEELS: 19" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3