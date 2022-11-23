Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

83,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX NO ACCIDENTS!! BLUETOOTH!!

2015 Chrysler 200

LX NO ACCIDENTS!! BLUETOOTH!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395485
  • Stock #: PP1824
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB7FN564632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Used CHRYSLER 200 for sale in Saskatoon.NO ACCIDENTS!! BLUETOOTH!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

