Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2015 Chrysler 200
LX NO ACCIDENTS!! BLUETOOTH!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9395485
- Stock #: PP1824
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB7FN564632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Used CHRYSLER 200 for sale in Saskatoon.NO ACCIDENTS!! BLUETOOTH!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
