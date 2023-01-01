$17,380+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2015 Chrysler 200
C w/ Heated Leather Seats & Bluetooth
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$17,380
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9549085
- Stock #: V-65068
- VIN: 1C3CCCCG4FN728144
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,029 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. FULLY RECONDITIONED / 200 C TRIM / FWD / 3.6L / 2 FOBS / Alloy Wheels / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / / USB Port / Voice Command / GREAT FOR A FAMILY IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Panoramic Sunroof;Electronic E-Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.