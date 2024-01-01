Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

210,483 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

S

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11397898
  2. 11397898
  3. 11397898
  4. 11397898
  5. 11397898
  6. 11397898
  7. 11397898
  8. 11397898
  9. 11397898
  10. 11397898
  11. 11397898
  12. 11397898
  13. 11397898
  14. 11397898
  15. 11397898
  16. 11397898
  17. 11397898
  18. 11397898
  19. 11397898
  20. 11397898
  21. 11397898
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,483KM
VIN 2C4RC1HG6FR719998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 210,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Hyundai Elantra GLS 100,431 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.7L V6.......EXCELLENT MECHANICAL CONDITION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.7L V6.......EXCELLENT MECHANICAL CONDITION 225,847 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Saturn Outlook XR.....7 EXCELLENT COSMETIC CONDIDITON AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2009 Saturn Outlook XR.....7 EXCELLENT COSMETIC CONDIDITON AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED 239,107 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country