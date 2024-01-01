$14,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,340KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG8FR503787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 169,340 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 169,340 KM 2C4RC1BG8FR503787
POWER SEATS!
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
7 PASSENGER
LOW KILOMETRES
POWER DOORS
**2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring: Spacious Family Van at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Discover the versatility and comfort of the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, now available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. With only 169,340 kilometres, a sleek silver exterior, and black cloth seats, this minivan offers ample space and modern features for families on the go.
**Key Features:**
- **Sleek Silver Exterior:** The silver exterior provides a polished and stylish look, perfect for any family outing or daily commute.
- **Comfortable Black Cloth Seats:** The interior features black cloth seats, offering comfort and durability for passengers, ideal for long journeys.
- **Spacious Interior:** With its versatile seating and ample cargo space, the Town & Country is designed to accommodate families and their belongings with ease.
- **Convenience Features:** Equipped with modern amenities such as power sliding doors, and a power liftgate, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable ride.
- **Reliable Performance:** Known for its smooth and reliable performance, this minivan is ready to handle family road trips and everyday errands alike.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** Our dealership offers flexible in-house financing solutions, making it easy for you to secure the vehicle you want.
Customized Financing:** Our finance team will work with you to create a personalized financing plan that fits your budget and needs.
New to Canada Program:** We offer a special program for newcomers to Canada, helping you build credit and get behind the wheel of a reliable vehicle.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing your new minivan directly to your home.
#ChryslerTownAndCountry #FamilyVan #SilverExterior #BlackClothSeats #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Visit North Point Auto Sales today to explore the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring. This spacious and well-equipped minivan is perfect for families looking for comfort and practicality. Take advantage of our financing options and free delivery service across Western Canada!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2572
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
