$15,975+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$15,975
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,789KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG3FR720986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 720986
- Mileage 123,789 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
- 7-Passenger Seating
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In Floor Seats
- Uconnect 430 Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5-Inch Touchscreen
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Power Liftgate
- Power-Sliding Doors
- Tri-Zone Climate Control w/ Rear Air Conditioning
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Input Jack
- 8-Way Power Driver's Seat
- Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
- Super Console
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Premium Fog Lamps
- Automatic Quad-Halogen Headlamps
- Black Stow 'n Place Roof Rack
- Touring Suspension
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Bright White
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2015-Chrysler-Town-Country-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
