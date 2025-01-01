Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 7-Passenger Seating</span><br><span>- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow n Go Fold-In Floor Seats</span><br><span>- Uconnect 430 Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5-Inch Touchscreen</span><br><span>- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera</span><br><span>- Power Liftgate</span><br><span>- Power-Sliding Doors</span><br><span>- Tri-Zone Climate Control w/ Rear Air Conditioning</span><br><span>- Universal Garage Door Opener</span><br><span>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio</span><br><span>- Auxiliary Input Jack</span><br><span>- 8-Way Power Drivers Seat</span><br><span>- Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting</span><br><span>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre</span><br><span>- Super Console</span><br><span>- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet</span><br><span>- Premium Fog Lamps</span><br><span>- Automatic Quad-Halogen Headlamps</span><br><span>- Black Stow n Place Roof Rack</span><br><span>- Touring Suspension</span><br><span>- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Bright White<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Cloth</span><span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2015-Chrysler-Town-Country-CN.pdf target=_blank><span>https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2015-Chrysler-Town-Country-CN.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

123,789 KM

Details Description Features

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12901217

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$15,975

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,789KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG3FR720986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 720986
  • Mileage 123,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

- 7-Passenger Seating
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In Floor Seats
- Uconnect 430 Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5-Inch Touchscreen
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Power Liftgate
- Power-Sliding Doors
- Tri-Zone Climate Control w/ Rear Air Conditioning
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Input Jack
- 8-Way Power Driver's Seat
- Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
- Super Console
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Premium Fog Lamps
- Automatic Quad-Halogen Headlamps
- Black Stow 'n Place Roof Rack
- Touring Suspension
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Bright White
Interior Colour: Black Cloth

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2015-Chrysler-Town-Country-CN.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - LOW KMS - STOW N GO - BACKUP CAMERA 123,789 KM $15,975 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - COOLED SEATS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate - AWD - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - COOLED SEATS 99,874 KM $22,817 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Toyota Camry LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS 141,035 KM $13,289 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,975

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Chrysler Town & Country