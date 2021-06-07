Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

106,749 KM

$16,923

+ tax & licensing
$16,923

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

TOURING

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$16,923

+ taxes & licensing

106,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7310381
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG4FR707650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,749 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER HATCH



Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Stow N' Go Seats

Super Console

Power Hatch

Power Sliding Doors

Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control and Passenger Temperature Controls

Rear Air and Heat Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Super Console

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Home Link Garage Opener

17" Alloy Wheels

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

