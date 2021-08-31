+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2015 Dodge Dart Aero $8,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1C3CDFBB3FD404435
96,859 km, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Air, Cruise, Power Doors/Windows & More
For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
