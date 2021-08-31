Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

96,859 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7699546
  • Stock #: BP8995
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB3FD404435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,859 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Dart Aero $8,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1C3CDFBB3FD404435
96,859 km, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Air, Cruise, Power Doors/Windows & More
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

