Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,842 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12017059

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1734196991
  2. 1734196991
  3. 1734196991
  4. 1734196991
  5. 1734196991
  6. 1734196991
  7. 1734196991
  8. 1734196991
  9. 1734196992
  10. 1734196992
  11. 1734196992
  12. 1734196992
  13. 1734196992
  14. 1734196992
  15. 1734196992
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,842KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR746939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2016 Honda Civic for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Civic 80,814 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 140,700 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 244,420 KM $24,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan