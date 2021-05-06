2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 4 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7060982

7060982 Stock #: 14503A

14503A VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR527824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14503A

Mileage 138,451 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Easy-clean floor mats Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan and Clock Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 76 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints 17 Wheel Covers Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Black Side Roof Rails -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.