$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
165,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Caravan SXT
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio (subscription required) For More Info Call 888-539...
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 6 Speakers
