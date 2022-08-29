Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,905 KM

Details Description

$19,199

+ tax & licensing
$19,199

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$19,199

+ taxes & licensing

108,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9044323
  • Stock #: 15966A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR504641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15966A
  • Mileage 108,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

