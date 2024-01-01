Menu
6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2015 Dodge Journey

142,868 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
R/T

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

142,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,868 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry System Seat
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Universal Garage Door Opener ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM Tr...

