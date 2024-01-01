$6,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
142,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 142,868 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry System Seat
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV Universal Garage Door Opener ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM Tr...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 101,600 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 84,614 KM $42,000 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL 45,000 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 Dodge Journey