2015 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Third Row Seat Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.