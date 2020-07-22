Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

160,441 KM

Details Description Features

$10,985

+ tax & licensing
$10,985

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$10,985

+ taxes & licensing

160,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694401
  • Stock #: 564578
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3FT564578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,441 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.You don't have to leave anyone behind anymore - thanks to the third row seating at the same time keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music whereas the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive, additionally the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, in addition to the driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience at the same time the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go, not to mention the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

