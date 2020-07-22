2015 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-7779
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
306-994-7779
+ taxes & licensing
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.You don't have to leave anyone behind anymore - thanks to the third row seating at the same time keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music whereas the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, whats more is the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive, additionally the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually, for maximum safety in everyday driving situations, in addition to the driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience at the same time the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go, not to mention the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers. The steering wheel audio controls are a great safety feature which keep your hands and eyes on the road.... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5