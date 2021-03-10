Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

93,768 KM

Details Description Features

$17,189

+ tax & licensing
$17,189

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - LEATHER - 7-PASSENGER - LOW KM

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - LEATHER - 7-PASSENGER - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$17,189

+ taxes & licensing

93,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6700646
  Stock #: 568101
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG2FT568101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,768 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Premium Alpine Audio System

Bluetooth Audio & Calling

CD Player w/ Auxiliary & USB Input

Satellite Radio

Ai Conditioning w/ Dual Climate Control

Rear Air and Heat

6-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Locks

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Cruise Control

Power Steering

Traction and Stability Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Homelink Garage Opener

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

19" Alloy Wheels

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Automatic Transmission

3.6L V6 Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

