2015 Dodge Journey

176,823 KM

$14,995

$14,995

R/T AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA & MUCH MORE

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

$14,995

176,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386143
  • Stock #: BP1382
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9FT533250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,823 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Journey R/T AWD $13995
Vin# 3C4PDDFG9FT533250
176,823 Km, 3.6L 6 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic. It also has Power door locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Power driver Seat! Heated front Seats! Heated Steering Wheels! Heated mirror! Steering Wheel Audio Control! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Bluetooth! AM/FM Satellite Radio! Tri Zone climate Control! CD player! Push Start and many more!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!.....
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

