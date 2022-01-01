Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

81,119 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
Canada Value Pkg

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

81,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8127013
  • Stock #: F3008A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pearl White Tri-Coat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

