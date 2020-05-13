+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival! -2015 Ford Edge SEL Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Edge SEL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, Black, Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. *This Edge SEL has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ford SEL Edge 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift.
